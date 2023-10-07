ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens gathered at the BioPark’s Botanic Garden on Saturday, where visitors had a chance to celebrate the splendors of autumn.
The leaves are changing and as the autumn breeze fills the air, the BioPark is celebrating seasonal change.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Balloon Fiesta 2023: What you need to know
- Balloon Fiesta: New special shape balloons to keep an eye out for at the 51st Balloon Fiesta
- Investigation: A rockslide damages his home, then the state sues him
- Sports: Savannah Bananas to play at Isotopes Park
The Harvest Festival takes place on October 7 and 8, featuring live music, local artists, and educational activities.
Local bands will be performing on multiple stages throughout the garden from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
If you want to go, tickets need to be purchased in advance. Learn more here.