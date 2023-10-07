ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens gathered at the BioPark’s Botanic Garden on Saturday, where visitors had a chance to celebrate the splendors of autumn.

The leaves are changing and as the autumn breeze fills the air, the BioPark is celebrating seasonal change.

The Harvest Festival takes place on October 7 and 8, featuring live music, local artists, and educational activities.

Local bands will be performing on multiple stages throughout the garden from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

If you want to go, tickets need to be purchased in advance. Learn more here.