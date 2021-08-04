Visitor center aims to showcase history of Route 66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque are developing a Route 66 Visitor Center at the top of Nine Mile Hill. The hope is that this center will be a catalyst for tourism-related business along west Central Ave. Luiz Hernandez Jr., executive director of the West Central Community Development Group, talked about what the visitor center is all about.

The design plans for the 21,000 square foot multipurpose center. It also includes a banquet/event hall, outdoor amphitheater, a Route 66 museum, taproom, gift shop, and administrative offices. The outdoor areas, will be utilized for a makeshift drive-in theater, car shows, and other events.

The city broke ground in March 2021. The completion is expected to be done in May 2022.

