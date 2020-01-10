Visit Pet of the Week, Bronto at the Everyday Adoption Center

Thinking about adopting a four-legged friend? The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department has numerous animals up for adoption who are in need of loving homes.

Everyday Adoption Center adoption counselor John Parker highlights an adoption event as well as the pet of the week, 2-year-old Bronto. Bronto has been at the shelter since mid-October and is very sweet.

John explains that Bronto does get a little jumpy but does well with other dogs.

“Over at the Everyday Adoption Center, we use him as kind of our test dog for a lot of the new guys to see how they’ll react to a different dog,” said John.

As with other animals, John recommends those interested in Bronto participate in a meet-and-greet to check for compatibility. Bronto qualifies for the $5 adoption rate and is fixed, microchipped, and updated on his vaccines.

On Saturday, January 11 the Lucky Paws van will be at the Convention Center during the State of the City event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Adoption fees will be $10 at this site only.

The Everyday Adoption Center is located at PetSmart at 350 Eubank Blvd NE and open Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.