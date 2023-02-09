ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Capturing beauty in the land of enchantment. Visit Las Cruces asked communities across southern New Mexico are asked to participate in a New Mexico photo contest.

Southern cities that are asked to participate are, Deming, Elephant Butte, Las Cruces, Ruidoso, Silver City, and Truth or Consequences are asked to send in nature pictures. They will offer a variety of prize packages allowing winners to experience a Southern New Mexico getaway. Running from January 30 – February 28, the Scenic Southern New Mexico contest encourages visitors to experience any of the outdoor trails, national monuments, state parks, businesses, and attractions in participating communities, take photos, and enter to win.

For more information, contest rules, and suggested itineraries, https://www.lascrucescvb.org/explore-scenic-southern-new-mexico/. Winners will be announced on March 1.

