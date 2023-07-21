ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the pandemic, remote jobs have become more common. People are also looking for new places to work from. Visit Albuquerque made a list of “Best Places to Work Remotely in Albuquerque.” Below is their list:
- 12th Street Tavern
- When the mood is comfort food, 12th Street Tavern is the place for you. They showcase the beautiful Sandia Mountains, which will be a beautiful view when working.
- Location: 2500 12th St. NW Unit D, Albuquerque, NM
- Flying Star
- Offers all types of food in a cafe setting. Enjoy a nice piece of bake goods or a nice hot plate.
- You can find a Flying Star location at either Rio Grande or Nob Hill.
- Hotel Zazz
- If you are looking for a more summer type of environment you should check out Hotel Zazz. Enjoy a stay-cation by getting some work done at the pool or in one of the many rooms with special ‘Zoom Background’ drops that will make your meeting more pleasant to see.
- Humble Coffee
- If a coffee shop is more your style for working remotely visit Humble Coffee. With an endless supply of coffee, Humble Coffee gots you.
- Visit them either at the Downtown or Nob Hill locations
- Sunday Service Motor Company
- If you love a more unique experience, make sure to check out Sunday Service Motor Company. Where you will be working from a motorcycle garage. Once you clock out you can also order a nice beer on tap.
- The Sweet Cup
- You can find desserts, Boba, and Coffee at The Sweet Cup. No matter what you are in the mood for they got you covered.
- Location: 3517 Wyoming Blvd NE Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87111
