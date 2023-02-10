ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque has taken all the work out of deciding what to get your Valentine this year for the upcoming holiday. From food to fragrances to fun, Albuquerque’s local businesses have it all.
Visit Albuquerque representative, Lara Brockway, has a few suggestions when it comes to knowing where to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Brockway’s suggestions include a floral bouquet from Albuquerque Florist, cookies from Rude Boy Cookies, and a tea-lovers gift box from Flyby Provisions.
Local Gift Ideas
- Chocolates from Eldora Chocolate
- Cookies from Rube Boy Cookies
- Cupcakes from Cake Fetish
- Skincare from Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm
- Flowers from Albuquerque Florists
- Jewelry from Lilly Barrack or Gertrude Zachary
- Native American art from the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
A full gift guide is available on Visit Albuquerque’s website, visitalbuquerque.org, with plenty of other suggestions.