ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque has taken all the work out of deciding what to get your Valentine this year for the upcoming holiday. From food to fragrances to fun, Albuquerque’s local businesses have it all.

Visit Albuquerque representative, Lara Brockway, has a few suggestions when it comes to knowing where to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Brockway’s suggestions include a floral bouquet from Albuquerque Florist, cookies from Rude Boy Cookies, and a tea-lovers gift box from Flyby Provisions.

Local Gift Ideas

Chocolates from Eldora Chocolate

Cookies from Rube Boy Cookies

Cupcakes from Cake Fetish

Skincare from Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm

Flowers from Albuquerque Florists

Jewelry from Lilly Barrack or Gertrude Zachary

Native American art from the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

A full gift guide is available on Visit Albuquerque’s website, visitalbuquerque.org, with plenty of other suggestions.