ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the weather warms up so are the June events. This month is jam-packed here in Duke City with all sorts of fun to be had for everyone. Visit Albuquerque Lara Brockway, with Visit Albuquerque, shares some June events.
- Festival Flamenco Alburquerque
- Date: June 9-17
- This year the FFABQ turns 36, and there will be various locations throughout the city. Witness incredible performances, attend workshops, and engage in captivating events that showcase the essence of this vibrant art form.
- Friday Night Fever
- Date: June 9-23
- Time: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Location: EXPO New Mexico Home of the State Fair, 300 San Pedro Dr. NE Albuquerque, NM 87108
- This vibrant concert series will feature local vendors, live music, an array of food trucks, refreshing drinks, and more. Experience the lively atmosphere, dance to the rhythm, savor delicious treats, and create lasting memories.
- Heights Summerfest
- Date: June 10
- Time: 5:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m.
- Location: North Domingo Baca Park, 7521 Carmel Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113
- Enjoy music from Galactic featuring Angelika Jelly Joseph, dine at one (or many) of the amazing local food trucks, and sample local libations at the Cantina.
- Pridefest
- Date: June 10
- Time: 3:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m.
- Location: Balloon Fiesta Park-Multi-Use Facility, 5000 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy., Albuquerque, NM 87113
- Head to Balloon Fiesta Park to experience live music, a beer garden, an art exhibit, and more. Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Albuquerque.
- Farmhouse Ale Event and Bernalillo Blues Festival
- Date: June 17- June 18
- Time: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Price $15
- Location: Loretto Park 237 S. Camino Del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004
- Calling all country music fans. Enjoy amazing music while imbibing your favorite local beer and snacking on a variety of delectable food truck dishes.