ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the weather warms up so are the June events. This month is jam-packed here in Duke City with all sorts of fun to be had for everyone. Visit Albuquerque Lara Brockway, with Visit Albuquerque, shares some June events.

Festival Flamenco Alburquerque Date: June 9-17 This year the FFABQ turns 36, and there will be various locations throughout the city. Witness incredible performances, attend workshops, and engage in captivating events that showcase the essence of this vibrant art form.

Friday Night Fever Date: June 9-23 Time: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Location: EXPO New Mexico Home of the State Fair, 300 San Pedro Dr. NE Albuquerque, NM 87108 This vibrant concert series will feature local vendors, live music, an array of food trucks, refreshing drinks, and more. Experience the lively atmosphere, dance to the rhythm, savor delicious treats, and create lasting memories.

Heights Summerfest Date: June 10 Time: 5:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m. Location: North Domingo Baca Park, 7521 Carmel Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Enjoy music from Galactic featuring Angelika Jelly Joseph, dine at one (or many) of the amazing local food trucks, and sample local libations at the Cantina.

Pridefest Date: June 10 Time: 3:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. Location: Balloon Fiesta Park-Multi-Use Facility, 5000 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy., Albuquerque, NM 87113 Head to Balloon Fiesta Park to experience live music, a beer garden, an art exhibit, and more. Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Albuquerque.

Farmhouse Ale Event and Bernalillo Blues Festival Date: June 17- June 18 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Price $15 Location: Loretto Park 237 S. Camino Del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004 Calling all country music fans. Enjoy amazing music while imbibing your favorite local beer and snacking on a variety of delectable food truck dishes.

