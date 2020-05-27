Visit Albuquerque website features activities page and home explorations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, Visit Albuquerque has been working to provide an in-depth resource for future visitors and locals with new and innovative ways to explore the city from the comfort of their homes. From virtual 360 degree tours and New Mexican recipes to online learning tools from local organizations and museums, you can still enjoy everything Albuquerque has to offer all from home.

Visit Albuquerque’s Social Media & Content Specialist Tracy Cox discusses these experiences and what they have to offer. Tracy explains one of the new features on the Visit Albuquerque site offers virtual tours.

The site offers a 360-degree map that allows you to virtually plan your own Albuquerque outings. Activities listed include the ABQ BioPark, Popejoy Hall, the Amapola Gallery, Harwood Art Center, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and much more.

While many of the attractions are currently closed due to COVID-19, many offer permanent and traveling exhibits throughout the year. If you’re looking to take a tour from home, take the Breaking Bad RV Virtual Tour that lets you visit 13 local stops as seen in “Breaking Bad”, “Better Call Saul”, and “El Camino”.

If you’ve been cooking during quarantine, check out Visit Albuquerque’s list of authentic New Mexican recipes from several Albuquerque chefs, restaurants, and cookbook authors. There are recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts, appetizers, and even drinks that you can try while at home.

For those at home with children, head to the site’s online educational resources that have compiled a variety of at-home opportunities from organizations such as Explora, the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, the Turquoise Museum, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, and more.

If you have some extra time while at home to engage in the local arts, check out local guitarist Gustavo Pimentel’s virtual guitar lessons or de-stress with free online yoga provided by local studio, Me Vida Yoga. To view all of Visit Albuquerque’s online activities and opportunities, visit their Albuquerque At Home website page.