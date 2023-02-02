ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are all sorts of fun events taking place the week of valentines day here in Albuquerque. Visit Albuquerque-provided events before and after Valentine’s Day to help people celebrate valentines weekend.
Galentine’s Day El Vado Pop-Up
- Dates: Feb. 11
- Times: 11 a.m. -4 p.m.
- Gather your gal pals and head to the El Vado courtyard for the Galentine’s Day Pop-Up Market! The El Vado Motel and courtyard will be abuzz with tarot readings, chair massages, typewriter poetry, and more.
- Location: 2500 Central Ave. SW Albuquerque 87104
Valentine’s Weekend at the Balloon Museum
- Dates: Feb. 11-12
- Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Let your love take flight for Valentine’s Weekend at the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. This two-day extravaganza consists of four separate events: a Sunrise Breakfast, an Artisan Market, a Sunset Glow Cocktail Party, and a Galentine’s Balloon Breakfast. Enjoy one or all events for the most elevating Valentine’s experience.
- Location: Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, 9201 Balloon Museum Dr. NE Albuquerque 87113
- Dates: Feb. 12
- Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Find unique gifts for everyone you love at the Rail Yards Valentine Market while supporting local vendors.
- Locations: 777 1st Street SW. 87102
2023 USATF Indoor Championships
- Dates: Feb. 16-18
- Tickets are now for sale
- The 2023 USATF Indoor Championships are back in Albuquerque! Grab a few of the people you love to watch some of the most competitive and exciting sports events coming to Albuquerque this year. See some of the best athletes in the country run, jump, and throw their way to victory at the Albuquerque Convention Center.
- Location: Albuquerque Convention Center, 401 Second St. NW Albuquerque 87102
Popejoy Presents Romeo & Juliet
- Dates: Feb. 19
- Time: 4 p.m.
- The classic story of star-crossed lovers comes to Popejoy Hall on Feb. 19. Watch Romeo and Juliet live, as it’s meant to be enjoyed. See young love and family conflict with this classic tale performed by the Acting Company.
- Location: Popejoy Hall, 203 Cornell Dr. NE Center for the Arts, 1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque 87131