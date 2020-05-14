Visit Albuquerque releases puzzles showcasing the city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new way to pass the time while admiring some beautiful and iconic views in the metro. The Visit Albuquerque website is offering four digital puzzles.

They feature an early morning view of Balloon Fiesta, an artist patio in Old Town, the downtown skyline at night and an overlook from Sandia Peak. People can just click complete the puzzle and piece the image together.

