ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The newest Albuquerque Visitor’s Guide was released, just in time for Balloon Fiesta. It is a 76-page guide, providing travelers with ideas about where to eat, shop, and spend the day.

It includes lodging options and new this year is the ABQ Bucket List. It’s a checklist for those looking for unique experiences. More than 150,000 guides will be distributed in the mail and to local businesses. Visit their website to view the digital copy.