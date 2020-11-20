Visit Albuquerque releases 2020 holiday gift guide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque announced this year’s Albuquerque Small Business Holiday Gift Guide is now ready for shoppers. The guide includes 19 different categories and gift ideas for more than 100 small businesses. Due to the health order, it also focuses on online shopping to allow you to shop from home.

“Finding ways to support our small business community has been and continues to be a top priority for our organization,” said Tania Armenta in a Visit Albuquerque news release, President & CEO of Visit Albuquerque. “Buying from a locally owned business keeps more money in our community, creates local jobs and supports our neighbors, and we want to ensure we are doing everything we can to support the businesses that make Albuquerque unique.”

