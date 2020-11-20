Visit Albuquerque releases 2020 holiday gift guide

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City of Albuquerque (Courtesy: ABQ Free Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque announced this year’s Albuquerque Small Business Holiday Gift Guide is now ready for shoppers. The guide includes 19 different categories and gift ideas for more than 100 small businesses. Due to the health order, it also focuses on online shopping to allow you to shop from home.

“Finding ways to support our small business community has been and continues to be a top priority for our organization,” said Tania Armenta in a Visit Albuquerque news release, President & CEO of Visit Albuquerque. “Buying from a locally owned business keeps more money in our community, creates local jobs and supports our neighbors, and we want to ensure we are doing everything we can to support the businesses that make Albuquerque unique.”

Latest Local News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss