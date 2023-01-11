ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New year, new fun. There are many events in Albuquerque that you and the family can all enjoy together.
Some events will be taking place in Albuquerque during the month of January listed below.
- ABQ Sandia Snowshoe Tour
- Dates: Sunday through mid-March
- Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals is hosting a weekly snowshoe tour of the snowy Sandia. Located 2113 Charlevoix St. N.W. Albuquerque, NM 87104
- Time: 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Price: $125
- Albuquerque Comic Con
- Dates: Jan. 13-15
- Albuquerque Convention Center and find your fandom, cosplay as your favorite character, shop from vendors, meet celebrities, and hear from some awesome industry individuals.
- Location: 401 Second St. N.W. Albuquerque, NM 87102
- Price: $20-$65
- MLK 2023: The Dream Weekend
- Dates: Jan.13-16
- Celebrate and remember Martin Luther King Jr. with this three-day event. Attend a commemorative march down Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., watch performance art about the Civil Rights journey at the African American Performing Arts Center, and much more.
- Ape Drums at Z Lounge
- Dates: Jan. 22, 11 a.m. -3 p.m.
- When you combine two good things like brunch and tango, you’re bound to create something even better. Brunch Amilonga is a tango brunch that takes place at M’Tucci’s bar Roma. Experience and learn the milonga style of tango.
For more information visit ABQ365.com.