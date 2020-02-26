Visit Albuquerque previews Fiery Foods, spring ballet, movie trivia, concerts, and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – This week in Albuquerque, you can try some of the spiciest food in the world, take a crash course on turquoise basics, and leap down the rabbit hole with a captivating ballet performance. Local events expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque has information on the best in upcoming local events and entertainment.

National Fiery Foods & Barbeque Show: Head to the Sandia Resort & Casino between February 28 and March 1 to visit the largest and most visited show about spicy foods and barbecue. This show features over 1,000 different products from the U.S. and around the world available for tasting and purchase. Take part in food samples, and cooking and barbecue demonstrations during this unique event.

Spring Ballet: Alice In Wonderland: The New Mexico Ballet Company and New Mexico Philharmonic will take you down the rabbit hole for this thrilling performance of a classic tale. Tickets range from $22 to $75 and the event takes place on February 29, 2020, at Popejoy Hall.

Clueless Trivia: Presented by Marble Brewery on Montgomery, celebrate this blast from the past trivia session based on the cult favorite “Clueless”. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. This is a 21 and over event that will take place on February 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Turquoise 101: Learn the basics of this fascinating mineral during an engaging course presented by the Turquoise Museum. The recurring event also provides information on how to shop with confidence.

Mountain West Indoor Championship: Head to the Albuquerque Convention Center to watch top collegiate athletes run, jump, and throw their way to the winner’s podium. The athletes will be competing between February 27 and February 29.

Vanilla Pop: This band is part Vegas-style lounge act and part satire and will be performing at Hotel Andaluz on February 29. Tickets cost $10 for this 21 and older event.

Albuquerque Philharmonic Orchestra “Art and Music” 10th Anniversary Concert: Bring the entire family to this family-friendly and free event at V Sue Cleveland High School on March 1. Presented by the Albuquerque Philharmonic Orchestra, art from hundreds of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho students will be projected above the orchestra as they play.

