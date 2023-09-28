ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque, working with industry partners and business and city leaders, is taking on a year-long project to develop a Destination Master Plan (DMP) for the city, the organization announced Wednesday.

Visit Albuquerque has partnered with the global tourism and destination advisory division of JLL – a global real estate services company – to lead an in-depth planning process that will set a strategic vision for Albuquerque as a top travel destination. The process will result in a 10-year roadmap that strengthens Albuquerque as a thriving destination for leisure travelers, meetings and events while considering the needs of residents, businesses and visitors, Visit Albuquerque said.

“We are excited to embark on this important venture alongside JLL and community leaders,” said Visit Albuquerque President & CEO Tania Armenta. “Our shared vision is to enhance the visitor experience and the quality of life for residents, and we are counting on members of the community to engage in this process to ensure the plan is as comprehensive and inclusive as possible.”

According to Visit Albuquerque, a Destination Master Plan is a long-term, comprehensive approach to improving the city’s attractiveness and competitiveness as a destination. The plan will help align stakeholders to ensure the entire community shares in the benefits of tourism, meetings and events, and find a balance between residents, businesses and visitors. The DMP will serve as a guide for future decisions related to visitor expectations, preserving cultural heritage and more. The DMP will also identify areas of improvement within the city.

The planning process will take about 12 months and is broken into a four-phased approach led by the JLL team. The DMP is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. To learn more about the plan, click here.