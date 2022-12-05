ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Helping you find that perfect gift! If you’re still doing your Christmas shopping, Visit Albuquerque’s Small Business Holiday Gift Guide can help you find something for everyone on your list.

The gift guide is to help individuals support small businesses. “Research shows that for every $100 you spent $68 stays in the community, and we really want to keep those dollars here in Albuquerque,” said Sarah East, Visit Albuquerque. The gift guide is online and is divided into nine sections that make it super easy to shop local this holiday season.

The website site gets updated each year, adding new small businesses in town. For more information visit visitalbuquerque.org.