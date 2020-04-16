Visit Albuquerque offers partners in hospitality industry free online training

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Businesses are having to make drastic adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit. KRQE News 13 reporter Chris McKee spoke with the vice president of Visit Albuquerque, Ceela McElveny to discuss what they are doing to assist those types of industries.

In response to COVID-19, Visit Albuquerque has partnered with Typsy, an international leader in online training to offer its partners with six months of free access to a library of over 700 expert led video lessons that are designed exclusively for the industry. Lesson topics include hotel operations, food and beverage operations, business and finance, culinary skills, compliance, leadership and management, customer service and more.

The entire Typsy library of video lessons will be acailable until September 30 ,2020 at no cost. Many of the videos are less than 10-minutes long which allows industry teams to view and complete them easily and offers them new skill sets.

Viewers can even earn certificates for completing courses.

For additional information, visit the special webpage exclusively for Visit Albuquerque Partners. When you are ready to sign up, choose the Typsy Pro Monthly Plan. The normal cost of the plan will be waived when you enter the code COVID19 during checkout.