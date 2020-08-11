Visit Albuquerque makes website more ADA compliant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s now easier for everyone to plan trips across Albuquerque. Visit Albuquerque upgraded its website to make it more ADA compliant. New tools make it easier for people with vision, hearing, motor and cognitive disabilities to access the website. There’s even an option to change the page layout, font size and more.

“These enhancements make our website more welcoming and inclusive for a broader audience of users,” said Tania Armenta in a press release Tuesday, President & CEO of Visit Albuquerque. “In addition, we are working to provide additional accessibility resources and guides that will be helpful to those looking to visit Albuquerque in the future.”

The city says visitors will notice a blue and white icon in the lower right-hand corner of each web page on the site. Clicking the icon expands the toolbar, which allows visitors to change the page layout, font size, contrast and background colors, and also gives the visitor the option to have information on the page read aloud.