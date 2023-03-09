ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new month brings fun things for friends and family to get out and enjoy in Albuquerque. Lara Brockway from Visit Albuquerque, provided new events happening for the month of March.

Anime New Mexico Dates: March 17-20 Clean up your cosplay, brush up on your favorite shows and head to Crowne Plaza March 17-20 for Anime New Mexico! Meet voice actors from your favorite anime shows, shop from amazing artists, watch performances and dance at an anime-themed rave. https://www.visitalbuquerque.org/event/anime-new-mexico/52251/

Treasures of the Earth – Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Expo Dates: March 17-19 Have a gem of a weekend at the Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Expo at EXPO New Mexico, March 17-19. Purchase from over 50 dealers, identify minerals at the Mineral ID Booth and learn from the New Mexico Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources. Rock on! https://www.visitalbuquerque.org/event/treasures-of-the-earth-%7c-gem-mineral-jewelry-expo/52079/

2nd Annual NM Renaissance Celtic Festival Dates: March 24-26 Hear ye, hear ye! The NM Renaissance Celtic Festival takes place at the Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood, March 24-26. Enjoy jousting, singing, food and drink, amazing vendors and more. https://www.visitalbuquerque.org/event/2nd-annual-nm-renaissance-celtic-festival/52655/