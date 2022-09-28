ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Balloon Fiesta, Visit Albuquerque announced the launch of the new ABQ passport. As a free, mobile-exclusive digital pass, the ABQ Passport will help visitors discover nearly 200 local businesses while they are in the city for Balloon Fiesta.

Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 15, pass holders who check in at one or more locations in at least five different neighborhoods will be entered to win an Albuquerque prize package. As a new initiative in 2022, the passport will serve as a way for visitors and locals to further explore the city and experience the great restaurants, breweries, shops, attractions, tours, and entertainment venues Albuquerque offers.

Anyone interested in the pass can go to VisitABQ.org/Passport, which is available now on all platforms.