Visit Albuquerque highlights USA Track & Field Championships, Valentine’s Day weekend events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – This week in Albuquerque, you can watch some of the best track and field athletes in the world compete and enjoy a series of love-inspired events with your valentine or galentines. Local Event Expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque presents all of the must-attend events around the city.

2020 Toyota USA Track & Field Indoor Championships: Tickets are now on sale to watch some of the best athletes in the U.S. compete at this year’s championships. The event takes place on February 14 and 15 at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Valentine’s Day Dinner at the Turquoise Museum: Take your loved one to a romantic dinner at the Turquoise Museum. Tour the museum before being seated for a candlelight dinner from The Cooperage. Enjoy live music at this castle venue as the museum provides a truly unique and intimate night. Tickets cost $300 per couple.

Dracula, A Love Story: Bram Stoker’s novel takes to the state in this dance rendition of Dracula. This 21st-century version of this classic tale comes to life as performed by Festival Ballet Albuquerque at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Tickets range from $10 to $46.

Galantine’s Day Tour: Leave your significant other at home and enjoy an evening out with the girls courtesy of the ABQ Trolley Co. This ladies-night out includes a stop at Inspire Salon before heading to Nob Hill to enjoy a private seating at Yanni’s Lemoni Lounge and handcrafted lattes and dessert items at Michael Thomas Coffee Roasters.

Valentine’s Adult Night Roaring ’20s: Enjoy a special night at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science. Take part in this roaring ’20s party that will include a cash bar and dancing. The VIP ticket option includes VIP lounge access, mask and headband making, special treats and exclusive use of the museum’s map of the moon.

A Romantic Indigenous Food Experience: This dinner event is presented by Pueblo Harvest at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. On Friday, February 14, enjoy an inspired dining experience courtesy of Pueblo Harvest’s award-winning culinary team that will feature a customizable multi-course menu.

Valentine’s Day at Gruet: Visit Gruet Winery this Valentine’s Day weekend for a dessert and cheese pairing. Couples at the event will be greeted with their pairings of desserts or gourmet cheese as well as a red rose to take home. Tickets cost $25 per person.