Visit Albuquerque highlights Street Food & Beer Festival, Friends & Lovers Balloon Rally, and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – This week in Albuquerque you can experience the second biggest balloon rally in the country, celebrate Black History Month with the music of Motown, and enjoy a day filled with amazing street food. Local Events Expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque has all of the information on these upcoming events in the city.

2020 Friends & Lovers Balloon Rally: On February 8 and 9, visit Balloon Fiesta Park to enjoy the second largest balloon rally in the country. During this Valentine’s themed event, balloons will take to the sky including competition racers and special shapes. Presented by the Albuquerque Aerostat Ascension Association, this event is free to attend.

Dreamgirls: Musical Theatre Southwest will present “Dreamgirls” at the African American Performing Arts Center and Exhibit Hall from February 7 through the 23. The production follows a Motown group’s rise to stardom and explores the themes of ambition, hope, and betrayal in the entertainment industry.

New Mexico Street Food & Beer Festival: Check out to this day filled with street food vendors, breweries, and food trucks. On February 8, head to the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum to experience complimentary samples of craft beer and get access to various food vendors.

Downtown ABQ Artwalk: On the first Friday of the month, head downtown to view an organization of artists and businesses and experience art shows, live music, and community events. Each venue will offer something different.

Winter Dance Escape Featuring Peter and the Wolf: NDI New Mexico and New Mexico Jazz Workshop partner to present a new production and dance event of Peter and the Wolf. The production will take place at the Hiland Theater and will bring a new interpretation of a timeless classic. The event begins at 7 p.m. on February 7. Tickets cost $10.

Deep Peace Concert: Head to the Aux Dog Theatre on February 7 for a peaceful and profoundly beautiful experience. A mix between a concert and meditation, this event will feature tuned healing bowls, haunting flutes, Sanskrit mantras, and Tibetan throat singing.

Red Door Jam Night: Bring your favorite instrument and join in on this recurring weekly jam on Tuesday nights at Red Door Brewing located at 1001 Candelaria Rd. Participating musicians get $1 off of pints.