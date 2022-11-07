ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are a lot of events lined up in November. Local events expert Lara Brockway has a list of fun upcoming events.

Food Truck Fridays have extended their dates into December. Come to Civic Plaza during lunch on Fridays for a varied assortment of food trucks and live bands organized by mariposa Music Rocks.

Food Truck Friday Dates:

November 18

December 18

December 2

December 9

December 16

Head to the New Mexico Veterans Memorial to watch a parade, observe the annual ceremony and celebrate veterans in our area. There will be food trucks, educational activities and plenty of things to do and see for the whole family while celebrating those who served our country.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. on November 11 at 1100 Louisiana Blvd. S.E., Albuquerque, NM 87108.

This event is the first of its kind in our state. The Enchantment Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival is the first celebration devoted to all adult beverages produced in the Land of Enchantment. Day drink at Balloon Fiesta Park in the crisp ABQ fall weather from local breweries, wineries, and distilleries.

The event starts at 12 p.m. on November 12.

The time has come to start thinking about decorating for the holiday season. Kick off the delightful decoration process with the Festival of Trees at the Albuquerque Marriott Hotel. Shop for trees and wreaths, or just use the hundreds of trees as a beautiful photo op for your holiday card.

The event is November 25-27 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Albuquerque Marriott Hotel