ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque has listed some fun May events happening around Albuquerque.

USA Cycling: 2023 Collegiate Road Cycling National Championships May 5-7 The 2023 USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships will be held at Balloon Fiesta. They are ready to welcome more than 350 athletes. This event is free to the public.

Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival and Highland Games May 6-7 Get your kilt ready, The Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival and Highland Games take place in Albuquerque at Balloon Fiesta Park. Experience Scottish culture and sport with the No Fame Games, eat amazing food, shop from local vendors, and more.

On Track at Tractor Brewing May 6 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Santa Fe Steam Locomotive #2926 will make its first public journey under its own power this weekend in over 67 years.

Sky City Casino’s Chile/Chili Cook-Off, Salsa Contest, and Arts & Crafts Show May 6 Time: 8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. Check out some hot competitions at Sky City’s annual Chile/Chili Cook-Off, Salsa Contest, and Arts & Crafts Show. Enter your own creations or sample others and experience some amazing homemade sauces. Additionally, you will be able to purchase from amazing local vendors at the Arts & Crafts market while listing to live music, all at the fantastic Sky City Casino.

Cinco de Mayo Folk Art Fest May 7 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at La Parada and Farm & Table. There will be festival food, experience the local art scene and even participate in a free piñata decorating workshop.

