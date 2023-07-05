ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque shares upcoming events to make sure everyone has something to do in July. For more information visit, visitalbuquerque.org.
- Dates: July 7-9
- Time: 4:00 p.m.
- The Albuquerque Convention Center and join other horror enthusiasts at a three-day event celebrating everything we love about horror.
- This event is for all ages and tickets range from $25-$145 depending on the pass you want to purchase.
- Date: July 14
- Time: 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
- Enjoy a casual night with Bombs Away Beer Company and learn from experts in science at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History.
- Admission per person is $5, and guests must be 21 years old
- Date: July 22
- Time: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Location: Nob Hill Main St., 3712 Central Ave SE Albuquerque, NM 87108
- There will be food trucks, free activities for kids, and local shopping. You can also enjoy live music from local bands on four different stages. End the night dancing in the street to the national headliner, QUITAPENAS.
Not so Muddy Grass Volleyball Tournament
- Date: July 29
- Time: 9:00 a.m.
- Location: Balloon Fiesta Park
- The event is open to people 18 years and older. The tournament is a great opportunity to enjoy a day of volleyball, local brews, food trucks, music, contests, and more. All proceeds go towards supporting the kids of Carrie Tingley.
Lavender in the Village Festival
- Date: July 23
- Time 8:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.
- Surround yourself with the sweet smell of lavender at the Lavender in the Village Festival taking place July 23 at Harnett Park in Los Ranchos. This gathering is the largest lavender festival in the Southwest and has some amazing offerings such as yoga, local wine and spirits, and over 100 lavender vendors.