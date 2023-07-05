ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque shares upcoming events to make sure everyone has something to do in July. For more information visit, visitalbuquerque.org.

Morgue and Krypt Horror Fest

Dates: July 7-9

Time: 4:00 p.m.

The Albuquerque Convention Center and join other horror enthusiasts at a three-day event celebrating everything we love about horror.

This event is for all ages and tickets range from $25-$145 depending on the pass you want to purchase.

Science on Tap

Date: July 14

Time: 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a casual night with Bombs Away Beer Company and learn from experts in science at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History.

Admission per person is $5, and guests must be 21 years old

Route 66 SummerFest

Date: July 22

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Nob Hill Main St., 3712 Central Ave SE Albuquerque, NM 87108

There will be food trucks, free activities for kids, and local shopping. You can also enjoy live music from local bands on four different stages. End the night dancing in the street to the national headliner, QUITAPENAS.

Not so Muddy Grass Volleyball Tournament

Date: July 29

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: Balloon Fiesta Park

The event is open to people 18 years and older. The tournament is a great opportunity to enjoy a day of volleyball, local brews, food trucks, music, contests, and more. All proceeds go towards supporting the kids of Carrie Tingley.

Lavender in the Village Festival