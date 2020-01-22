Visit Albuquerque highlights January events in the city

This week in Albuquerque, you can attend a sing-a-long to a classic musical, enjoy an interactive light installation, and celebrate the Chinese New Year. Local Events Expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque has all of the information on these upcoming events.

The following events will take place in Albuquerque between January 22 and January 28, 2020.

Lighten Up Albuquerque Balloon Museum Installation: Held at the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, this free event will feature artwork that will be projected on the museum by Electric Playhouse. The event will also include food truck dining, a Marble Brewery beer garden, balloon glow, and free museum admission.

Sound of Music Sing-a-long Supporting the NMGMC: The second annual fundraiser for the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus, this sing-a-long is a screening of the classic movie at the KiMo Theatre supporting the group’s outreach programs. A special rate will also be available at the DoubleTree Hotel for those wanting to stay downtown overnight.

Chinese New Year Performance: This free community demonstration will be held at the Albuquerque Chinese Culture Center on January 25. This family-friendly event will include traditional New Years Dragon and Lion Dances, as well as Tai Chi, King Fu, and Qui Kung demonstrations.

Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show: Visit Isleta Resort & Casino on January 24 to view this award-winning tribute show from Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets are just $25.

Comedy: Bob Saget: Television veteran Bob Saget will take to the stage at Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel on January 24 in a show intended for mature audiences only.

NM Jazz Latino Orchestra: This two-part show will feature an opening set of Latin jazz and the second set of folkloric Colombian rhythms with jazz elements. The New Mexico Jazz Latino Orchestra’s 13-piece ensemble, highlighting the group’s talents. Catch the show at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on January 24.

Toddler Tales: Every Monday, join Meow Wolf in the David Loughridge Learning Center for music and reading sessions for toddlers and parents. This free event is followed by an open art studio for toddlers to color, and play with puppets and blocks.