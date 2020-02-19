Visit Albuquerque highlights February history and jazz festivals, hockey, chocolate tasting, and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – This week in Albuquerque you can see the largest concave mural in North American, enjoy some locally made craft chocolate and watch a game of ice hockey. Local Events Expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque/ABQ365 highlights upcoming entertainment in the city.

History Festival: On Saturday, February 22, the National Hispanic Cultural Center will present its first-ever History Festival. During this free day of events, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in activities workshops, lectures, temporary murals, middle and high school contests and more. Events are inspired by the theme, “mundos de mestizaje” and the famous buon fresco by artist Frederico Vigil.

New Mexico Ice Wolves vs. Topeka Pilots: The Ice Wolves will take on the Pilots on February 21 at the Outpost Ice Arena. Tickets range from $10 to $25 making the event perfect for families, date night, or a fun night out with friends.

Farm Shop Pop-Up|Eldora Chocolate: Visit the Farm Shop at Los Poblanos to take part in a free Eldora Chocolate tasting event. Owner of Eldora and craft chocolate maker Steve Prickett will be in attendance showcasing great tasting chocolate crafted from natural ingredients. The event takes place on Saturday, February 22 at 10 a.m.

Albuquerque/UNM Jazz Festival: Visit the Eldorado High School Performing Arts Center to enjoy a night of jazz courtesy the Albuquerque Jazz Orchestra and UNM Jazz featuring guest artists Matt Brewer and Paul McKee. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased online or at the door.

King Cake Class: Q’s Cakes and Sweets Boutique will be hosting a cake decorating class on Sunday, February 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bakers of all ages are welcome to learn the techniques and work needed to create traditional King Cake. This workshop costs $45 per person and will include all the tools and supplies needed. Guests must register in advance.

Cumbia & Reggae at Safe House Distilling: From 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, February 22, visit Safe House Distilling Co. to listen to Cumbia and Reggae from around the world.

We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered: Renowned vocalist Michelle Berting Brett will remember The Carpenters timeless hits including “For All We Know,” and “Rainy Days and Mondays”. She will also be sharing stories about the band. This event takes place on Sunday, February 23 at Popejoy Hall.

