Visit Albuquerque highlights Electric Playhouse opening, ‘Book of Mormon, trivia and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – This week in Albuquerque you can check out a Tony Award-winning musical, test your Disney movie knowledge, and step into the extraordinary with an exciting grand opening. Local Events Expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque has the low down on all of the upcoming events taking place in the city.

Electric Playhouse’s Grand Opening: On February 1 and 2 play games, eat food, and treat yourself to specialty cocktails at the grand opening of the new interactive all-ages gaming wonderland, Electric Playhouse. Opening weekend will include live entertainment, free food sampling, and activities for kids. Electric Playhouse is located at 5201 Ouray Rd. NW.

The Book of Mormon: Kicking off on Tuesday, February 4 at Popejoy Hall, this musical comedy follows a pair of missionaries who travels the world to spread The Good Word. This acclaimed and popular show is critically acclaimed with The New York Times calling it “the best musical of this century”. Catch the show through Sunday, February 9.

Day of Dance: This free, family-friendly event is presented by Lovelace Health System at Sandia Resort & Casino on February 1. Bring friends and family to spend the afternoon dancing your way to better health with health screenings and watch the 13th annual Duke City Dance-Off will local celebrities competing ain a ballroom-style competition. All proceeds at the event will benefit the American Heart Association.

Disney Movie Trivia: Visit Salt Yard West on February 4 to test your knowledge of all things Disney. Trivia starts at 7 p.m. and questions will focus on Disney’s classic animated films.

New Mexico Team Open: Presented by the University of New Mexico Athletics Department, watch top collegiate athletes compete to make it to the championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The event takes place on February 1.

Find a Furry Friend: On January 31 find a loving cat or dog at this special adoption event happening at Boxing Bear Brewing Co. Take part in this great meet and greet event and grab a beer at the same time. The adoption event begins at 3 p.m.

Yoga Wednesday at Bow & Arrow: Visit Bow & Arrow Brewing Co. on January 29 for the signature Pints & Planks class. This welcoming 60-minute class takes place above the bar and after class, you can enjoy $1 off pints downstairs.