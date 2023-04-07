ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From cultural staples and birthday celebrations to food fests, car shows and so much more. The month of April is jam-packed in the Duke City.
- Dates: April 27- April 29
- Price $15-$45
- You can see one of the largest gatherings of Native American culture, dance, art, and more right here in Albuquerque at this amazing annual event! Gathering of Nations Pow Wow is a celebration and gathering of tribes all across the continent. Head to EXPO New Mexico from April 27-29 to experience this fantastic cultural event.
2nd Annual Brewers & Distillers Cup
- Dates: April 22
- Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Price: $10 – $20
- Do you have a favorite local brewery or distillery? Be sure to cheer them on at this year’s Brewers & Distillers Cup at Balloon Fiesta Park. Watch as local brewers take on local distillers in a thrilling soccer tournament while noshing on food trucks, sipping on craft beer and cocktails, and local artisans.
Albuquerque’s Birthday Celebration
- Dates: April 22
- Time: 12 p.m. – 4 a.m.
- Happy 317th birthday, Albuquerque! Head to Old Town Plaza for lots of food, fun and local flair. Grab a few friends or family members and head to this free event for face painting, fun performances, and more.
- Dates: April 15
- Time: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Calling all foodies! Duke City Foodie Fest brings some of the best local food trucks, vendors, and more to Cliff’s Amusement Park. Fill your bellies and fill your soul at this delicious outdoor event hosted by Delectable Baking Co.
- Dates: April 30,
- Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- 7th Annual Car Show at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial. Experience Albuquerque’s robust and ever-growing car culture while purchasing from local vendors.