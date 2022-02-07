ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrate the day of love, Albuquerque has a number of fun events planned for Valentine’s day this year. Brenna Moore Events Expert breaks down some events that couples and friends can enjoy.

Friends & Lovers Balloon Rally – A longtime tradition in Albuquerque, this balloon rally is spreading the love. You can bring your partner, friends, family, or go solo to watch the grand balloon ascension. The event will be on Feb. 12-13 from 6:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. at the Balloon Fiesta Park.

That’s a Moray! Adults-Only Valentine’s Day Dinner & Tour – Bring a friend or lover to a special night filled with delicious food, drinks, and education on the romantic rituals of aquatic animals. The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting this event on Feb. 12 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Noche Flamenca Valentina – Flamenco has been a personal and emotional form of art, come experience an unforgettable performance. You can see a great performance with your loved one on Feb. 12 from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Galentine’s Day Brunch at Damacios Bar and Tapas – Grab your friends and check out Damacios for a fun Galentine’s Day Brunch. Celebrating the ladies they have $25 Rosé Buckets and Valentine’s Day-themed drinks. Brunch will start on Feb 13 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sweetheart Shop & Stroll: Valentine’s Day Market – The Sweetheart Shop & Stroll will be at Revel and will feature more than 30 local vendors, food, drinks, games, and raffles. An event for the whole family to celebrate the day of love happening on Feb 13 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.