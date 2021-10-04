Visit Albuquerque explores all the city has to offer during Balloon Fiesta 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta returns to the city, residents and visitors alike can take part in a variety of thrilling events this week. Visit Albuquerque’s local events expert Andrea Sisneros previews what’s happening around the city during the week of the Fiesta.

Stop by Visit Albuquerque’s booth at the Balloon Fiesta for a free visitor’s guide and coupon book for deals at local restaurants and shops. For more information about upcoming local events, head to visitalbuquerque.org.