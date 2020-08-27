Visit Albuquerque encourages staycations with customizable packages

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City of Albuquerque (Courtesy: ABQ Free Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque announced Thursday New Mexicans can design their own fun and safe staycations.

“Working with our hospitality partners, we’ve put together customizable staycation packages featuring only-in-Albuquerque experiences designed to minimize contact and maximize fun,” said Tania Armenta in a news release Thursday, President & CEO of Visit Albuquerque. “These ‘Stay, Play and Crave’ experiences encourage locals to rediscover their city and immerse in-state visitors within our city’s distinctive offerings, all while emphasizing physically distanced activities and highlighting businesses that have earned their New Mexico Safe Certification.”

Visit Albuquerque says locals and New Mexico residents can build their Albuquerque staycation online to book a hotel, unlock discount codes for attractions and activities, and find outdoor dining options.

Visit Albuquerque also provided sample staycation ideas:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss