ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque is hoping to grow the tourism economy by distributing grant funding to local businesses.

The city said it received 72 grant applications for local business projects that will spark creative visitor and resident experiences in Albuquerque. A total of 18 projects were selected, adding up to $429,000. Businesses that were awarded grant money for projects include Artemis Productions, Big Jim Farms and Heritage Hotels and Resorts.

“We are proud to support these creative and impactful projects that promote Albuquerque’s unique experiences, inspire economic growth and benefit community development,” said Tania Armenta, president and CEO of Visit Albuquerque.”

The program is made possible due to revenue generated by the Albuquerque Tourism Marketing District (ATMD), a coalition of approximately 150 local lodging properties that agreed to an assessment for guests on overnight stays. Visit Albuquerque uses the assessed dollars to expand the marketing of the city.

View the full list of grant recipients here.