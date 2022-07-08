ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – July is a jam-packed month in Albuquerque with all sorts of fun things to do, Visit Albuquerque is sharing more information about the summer events.
- New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta
- Dates: July 8-10
- The New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta provides a place for first-timers or veterans to get tattooed by some of the best artists from across the country.
- Price: $10-$30
- The Isleta Resort and Casino will be hosting the three-day event.
- Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque
- Dates: July 16
- Time: 7- 10 p.m.
- Mariachi Spectacular brings world-renowned Mariachi groups to the same stage performing new renditions of classic songs in a variety of styles.
- The Sandia Resort and Casino will be hosting the event.
- 2022 TBT New Mexico Regional
- Dates: July 18-21
- ‘TBT’ is the first-of-its-kind basketball tournament open to all teams to compete for a cash prize.
- Come see some of the fans’ favorite former UNM and NMSU players like Drew Gordon and JR Giddens who will be coached by Kenny Thomas.
- Price: $45+
- This event will take place at the Pit.
- Route 66 Summerfest
- Dates: July 23
- Time: 5 -10 p.m.
- Free Event
- Stroll through Nob Hill to celebrate with live bands, food trucks show vehicles, and more.
- Lavender in the Village Festival
- Dates & Time: July 23 from 5 p.m.-9p.m. July 24 from 8 a.m. – 3p.m.
- Saturday will be the Lavender Night Market and Fundraising Concert
- Sunday will be The Lavander Festival
- This market will have local businesses, all things lavender, and live music.
- This event takes place at Harnett Park in Los Ranchos.
