ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – July is a jam-packed month in Albuquerque with all sorts of fun things to do, Visit Albuquerque is sharing more information about the summer events.

  • New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta
    • Dates: July 8-10
    • The New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta provides a place for first-timers or veterans to get tattooed by some of the best artists from across the country.
    • Price: $10-$30
    • The Isleta Resort and Casino will be hosting the three-day event.
  • Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque
    • Dates: July 16
    • Time: 7- 10 p.m.
    • Mariachi Spectacular brings world-renowned Mariachi groups to the same stage performing new renditions of classic songs in a variety of styles.
    • The Sandia Resort and Casino will be hosting the event.
  • 2022 TBT New Mexico Regional
    • Dates: July 18-21
    • ‘TBT’ is the first-of-its-kind basketball tournament open to all teams to compete for a cash prize.
    • Come see some of the fans’ favorite former UNM and NMSU players like Drew Gordon and JR Giddens who will be coached by Kenny Thomas.
    • Price: $45+
    • This event will take place at the Pit.
  • Route 66 Summerfest
    • Dates: July 23
    • Time: 5 -10 p.m.
    • Free Event
    • Stroll through Nob Hill to celebrate with live bands, food trucks show vehicles, and more.
  • Lavender in the Village Festival
    • Dates & Time: July 23 from 5 p.m.-9p.m. July 24 from 8 a.m. – 3p.m.
    • Saturday will be the Lavender Night Market and Fundraising Concert
    • Sunday will be The Lavander Festival
    • This market will have local businesses, all things lavender, and live music.
    • This event takes place at Harnett Park in Los Ranchos.

      For more information, visit their website.