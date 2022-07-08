ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – July is a jam-packed month in Albuquerque with all sorts of fun things to do, Visit Albuquerque is sharing more information about the summer events.

New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta Dates: July 8-10 The New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta provides a place for first-timers or veterans to get tattooed by some of the best artists from across the country. Price: $10-$30 The Isleta Resort and Casino will be hosting the three-day event.



Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque Dates: July 16 Time: 7- 10 p.m. Mariachi Spectacular brings world-renowned Mariachi groups to the same stage performing new renditions of classic songs in a variety of styles. The Sandia Resort and Casino will be hosting the event.



2022 TBT New Mexico Regional Dates: July 18-21 ‘TBT’ is the first-of-its-kind basketball tournament open to all teams to compete for a cash prize. Come see some of the fans’ favorite former UNM and NMSU players like Drew Gordon and JR Giddens who will be coached by Kenny Thomas. Price: $45+ This event will take place at the Pit.



Route 66 Summerfest Dates: July 23 Time: 5 -10 p.m. Free Event Stroll through Nob Hill to celebrate with live bands, food trucks show vehicles, and more.



Lavender in the Village Festival Dates & Time: July 23 from 5 p.m.-9p.m. July 24 from 8 a.m. – 3p.m. Saturday will be the Lavender Night Market and Fundraising Concert Sunday will be The Lavander Festival This market will have local businesses, all things lavender, and live music. This event takes place at Harnett Park in Los Ranchos.



