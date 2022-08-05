ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Although summer is ending, the fun activities around town don’t have to. Visit Albuquerque is sharing information about all the events happening in the month of August.

USA Cycling Criterium and Athlete Expo

Dates: August 7

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

It is free to the public and will have food trucks, vendors, and a beer garden.

This event is centered around exciting and fast-paced national championship bicycle racing from some of the best athletes in the country.

Location: Ballon Fiesta Park

Asian Expo and Marketplace

Dates: August 19-20

This event is the first of its kind in the city. It is an event highlighting Asian culture in ABQ. There will be a marketplace with a variety of different Asian cultures represented, some amazing and diverse food vendors, and a film festival.

Location: Sid Cutter Pilot’s, 4900 Pavilion Balloon Fiesta Pkwy NE, Albuquerque, Nm 87113

Howl at the Moon

Date: August 11

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Howl at the Moon is a collaborative event put on by the merchants of Plaza Don Luis in Old Town.

It will have a live DJ and vendors and takes place on the night of the full moon.

Location: Plaza Don Luis (Old Town) 303 Romero St. N.W., Albuquerque, NM 87104

Pirate Viking Summer Bash

Dates: August 20-21

Time: Saturday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Break out the corsets and peg legs, this event is for pirate lovers, beer lovers, and anyone who just likes wearing period costumes.

There will be some awesome vendors, food trucks, and performances

Price: $0-$50

Location: Wildlife West Nature Park, 87 N. Frontage Rd., Edgewood, NM 87015

Route 66 Visitors

Date: August 20

Time: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m

Route 66 is such an important part of our city’s history and culture, and now there is a visitors center devoted to it. Come see the ribbon cutting and celebrate the grand opening devoted to Mother Road and its contribution.

Location: Route 66 Visitor Center, 12300 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105

For more information, visit their website.