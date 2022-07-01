ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fourth of July weekend is here, and Visit Albuquerque has a look at some of the fun activities happening around town. Most of the events below are considered “family friendly” and take place on various dates throughout the weekend.

  • Albuquerque Isotopes play Sugar Land Space Cowboys
    • Dates & Time: Saturday, July 2 at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday, July 3 at 6:05 p.m.
    • Both games will end with a fireworks show.
    • For the Saturday game, the Isotopes will play as the Mariachis de Nuevo México.
    • It will also be “Lowrider Night” at the park on Saturday, celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture.
  • Grand Funk Railroad plays at the Isleta Casino
    • Date: Saturday, July 2.
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • The Isleta Resort and Casino will be hosting the band Grand Funk Railroad for a tickets-only concert.
    • Tickets are required, starting at $30.
    • The concert is an age 21 & over show.
  • Wild West Nature Park Hosts Family Music Festivals
    • Dates: Saturday, July 2.
    • Location: Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood, 87 N. Frontage Road.
    • Live music starts at 4:30 p.m. and continues through the evening.
    • There will also be a raptor (birds) show and zoo visits between bands.
    • Food trucks will provide various eats at the venue.
    • Tickets required.
    • Prices: adults are $20, anyone 17-years old is free!
  • Corrales will be hosting its “First Sunday Corrales Arts” event
    • Date: Sunday, July 3.
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Location: 4324 Corrales Road in Corrales.
    • This is the Village of Corrales’ monthly, first Sunday arts event.
    • Attendees can try food from local restaurants, craft beer, wine tasting, arts, live music, and enjoy the beautiful, natural scenery.
  • City of Albuquerque 2022 Freedom 4th of July Celebration
    • Dates: Monday, July 4.
    • Time: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Location: Balloon Fiesta Park in northeast Albuquerque.
    • The City of Albuquerque is hosting its annual Freedom 4th event, celebrating Independence Day. The family-friendly event includes live music with country band Shenandoah headlining.
    • There will also be kid activities, including a bounce house and face paintings.
    • Enjoy food from local vendors, beer, wine, and the biggest firework show in the state.
    • Parking at Balloon Fiesta Park will be $10.
    • If you want to avoid traffic and parking fees, you can use one of several park and ride options. For more information, visit this KRQE.com post about Freedom 4th.