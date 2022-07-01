ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fourth of July weekend is here, and Visit Albuquerque has a look at some of the fun activities happening around town. Most of the events below are considered “family friendly” and take place on various dates throughout the weekend.

Albuquerque Isotopes play Sugar Land Space Cowboys Dates & Time: Saturday, July 2 at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday, July 3 at 6:05 p.m. Both games will end with a fireworks show. For the Saturday game, the Isotopes will play as the Mariachis de Nuevo México. It will also be “Lowrider Night” at the park on Saturday, celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture.

