ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fourth of July weekend is here, and Visit Albuquerque has a look at some of the fun activities happening around town. Most of the events below are considered “family friendly” and take place on various dates throughout the weekend.
- Albuquerque Isotopes play Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Dates & Time: Saturday, July 2 at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday, July 3 at 6:05 p.m.
- Both games will end with a fireworks show.
- For the Saturday game, the Isotopes will play as the Mariachis de Nuevo México.
- It will also be “Lowrider Night” at the park on Saturday, celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture.
- Grand Funk Railroad plays at the Isleta Casino
- Date: Saturday, July 2.
- Time: 8 p.m.
- The Isleta Resort and Casino will be hosting the band Grand Funk Railroad for a tickets-only concert.
- Tickets are required, starting at $30.
- The concert is an age 21 & over show.
- Wild West Nature Park Hosts Family Music Festivals
- Dates: Saturday, July 2.
- Location: Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood, 87 N. Frontage Road.
- Live music starts at 4:30 p.m. and continues through the evening.
- There will also be a raptor (birds) show and zoo visits between bands.
- Food trucks will provide various eats at the venue.
- Tickets required.
- Prices: adults are $20, anyone 17-years old is free!
- Corrales will be hosting its “First Sunday Corrales Arts” event
- Date: Sunday, July 3.
- Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Location: 4324 Corrales Road in Corrales.
- This is the Village of Corrales’ monthly, first Sunday arts event.
- Attendees can try food from local restaurants, craft beer, wine tasting, arts, live music, and enjoy the beautiful, natural scenery.
- City of Albuquerque 2022 Freedom 4th of July Celebration
- Dates: Monday, July 4.
- Time: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Location: Balloon Fiesta Park in northeast Albuquerque.
- The City of Albuquerque is hosting its annual Freedom 4th event, celebrating Independence Day. The family-friendly event includes live music with country band Shenandoah headlining.
- There will also be kid activities, including a bounce house and face paintings.
- Enjoy food from local vendors, beer, wine, and the biggest firework show in the state.
- Parking at Balloon Fiesta Park will be $10.
- If you want to avoid traffic and parking fees, you can use one of several park and ride options. For more information, visit this KRQE.com post about Freedom 4th.