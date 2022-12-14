ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are in the heart of December, and with that comes a handful of fun holiday events in the Duke City. Visit ABQ has all the holiday events that must be checked out.

New Mexico Bowl Dates: Dec. 17 Time: 5:30 p.m. It’s going down at University Stadium. Watch as the BYU Cougars and the SMU Mustangs duke it out at the annual New Mexico Bowl. There will be a Pregame Fan Fest celebration in the parking lot outside the stadium starting at 1:30 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. and kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. Come see this exciting game featuring some of the best athletes college football has to offer.

The Amazing Chase: Holiday Edition Dates: Dec. 23 Time: 6 p.m. The Amazing Chase is a brand-new holiday scavenger hunt experience. Create a team of up to five people and race around the city, visiting different festive locations and competing against other teams. Start assembling your Chase Crew today!

Winter Wonderland 2022 Dates: Now through Jan. 1, 2023 If you’re on the lookout for family-friendly holiday events, look no further than Winter Wonderland 2022. This is a drive-thru holiday light experience that takes place at EXPO New Mexico. See amazing holiday light displays from the comfort of your own car. Beyond this, there is a walk-thru tour experience through Villa Hispana as well as hot cocoa, photos with Santa, live actors and more.

Luminaria Walk and TAAS Star Party Dates: Dec. 16 Time: 6-9 p.m. Celebrate the holidays in New Mexico at the Valle De Oro National Wildlife Refuge. Enjoy the lights of the luminaries while also observing the amazing star-filled sky with the Albuquerque Astronomical Society. Warm up and enjoy hot chocolate, snacks, music, and more.

Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment Dates: Dec. 16-18 Everybody knows the story of the Nutcracker, but have you seen the New Mexican version? Set in the Land of Enchantment, this New Mexican Nutcracker ballet performance features elements of our state’s history, several beloved New Mexico wildlife characters, and even an appearance from Zozobra himself. Enjoy this classic tale with a twist at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.



For more information, visit ABQ365.com.