VisionQuest seeks appeal after license application denied

(KRQE)- The controversial Arizona group that is looking to open a shelter for immigrant teens in Albuquerque is continuing to seek approval from the state.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that VisionQuest, the private, for-profit company, is appealing the state’s recent denied request for a license. Local advocacy groups have expressed concern over allegations of physical and mental abuse against the company.

VisionQuest is not asking the state for a hearing. A CYFD spokeswoman tells the Journal they plan on fulfilling that request.

