Virtual Way Out West Film Festival celebrates the LGBTQ experience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of New Mexico’s oldest running film festivals kicks off Friday, October 15 online. The 10-day Way Out West Film Festival celebrates LGBTQ experiences through films, documentaries, and more.

New this year, more than 80 films are now available and can be watched anytime during the festival which ends on October 24. Tickets start at $12.

The University of New Mexico’s Truman Health Services is hosting a free screening of the documentary “Keep the Cameras Rolling: The Pedro Zamora Way”. The film centers around Pedro Zamora, a Cuban immigrant and cast member of MTV’s “Real World San Francisco” who helped to change the face of AIDS in America before his death at 22.

To view the festival’s full schedule, visit wayoutwestfilmfest.com. While all films are now available to view online, festivalgoers can follow suggested screening times to follow the festival’s movie playlist.