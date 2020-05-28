Virtual summer camps at Explora offer unique STEAM learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every year, Explora offers a variety of summer programs that provide science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) engagement and enrichment to prevent summer learning loss. This year, due to the COVID-19 school closures, the summer slide is a bigger issue than ever before.

To combat learning loss, Explora will serve over 1,500 students over the summer with various STEAM learning experiences that are aligned to state content standards. Director of visitor experience at Explora, Tara Henderson discusses what they have in store for children as summer kicks off.

Explora is offering unique experiences for a range of grade levels to keep students active with STEAM. Summer programs include in-person camps at Explora, the Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum, and the Agri-Nature Center in Los Ranchos as well as virtual online STEAM camps. Tara explains the in-person camps quickly filled up however, virtual camps are still available.

These virtual camps include a bag of materials needed to take part in experiments and are available for pre-K students to those in the 12th grade. Camps are available at a variety of times and include topics such as the Build and Bridge camp that focuses on architecture and design or Maker in house camp that allows students to problem solve, innovate and create.

Tara provides a demonstration of an experiment that you can do at home using baking soda and baking powder to see what kinds of reactions occur when adding water to them. For more information on virtual 2020 summer camps, visit Explora’s website.