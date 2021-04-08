Virtual Run for the Zoo is back for second year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lace up those running shoes and stretch out your legs, the Run for the Zoo is back for another year, and they are still keeping things virtual. Events Director Taylor Pellegrini discusses the details on how to take part this year.

The second Virtual Run for the Zoo is May 2 through May 9, from anywhere at any time. Participants will register for their favorite distance – 1 mile, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, or their brand-new Full Marathon. Participants can complete these distances however way preferred, whether it be walking, running, inside or outdoors, bike, skateboard, swim, over one day or several days.

Participants can register for a distance only, purchase an entry and a t-shirt, or buy an entry, t-shirt, and finisher medal. For this year’s virtual event, Run for the Zoo will also be providing downloadable bibs, downloadable finisher certificates, finisher medals, and two t-shirt options. For more information, go to runforthezoo.org.