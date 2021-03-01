Virtual Run for the Zoo date announced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Run for the Zoo is back this year with its second virtual event. The event is from May 2-9 and people can walk, run, bike, or skate. Participants can also sign up for the half marathon, 10K, 5K, or a one-mile event.

This is also the first year a full marathon option is available. People who sign up can finish their race inside or outside. Registration opens Monday, March 29 at 10 a.m. No other information about the event has been released.

In 2020, the 35th annual event was initially canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, two months later, organizers decided to host a virtual Run for the Zoo.