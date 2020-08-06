Virtual New Mexico State Fair livestock show now open for entries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Mayor Tim Keller will host a parents' resource town hall on Thursday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m. The town hall is expected to include resources to help parents navigate the school season and will include support offered by the City of Albuquerque.

On Thursday, Mayor Keller announced that the City of Albuquerque would be providing youth programming into the school year to assist working parents as students transition to a hybrid learning style. Parents can now register for the school year program which is scheduled to begin on August 24.