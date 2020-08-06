Virtual New Mexico State Fair livestock show now open for entries

Kids sell thousands of dollars worth of livestock at State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair virtual livestock show is now open for entries. 4H and FFA members can now submit their entry by recording a 30 second to a one-minute video of their livestock. The virtual livestock show will also include a premium sale. The deadline to enter is August 31.

