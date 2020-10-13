Virtual leadership awards event brings awareness to issues of domestic violence

WATCH: Full interview with Vincent Galbiati, executive director of Domestic Violence Resource Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and New Mexico is one of the worst states in the country when it comes to this type of crime. So what’s being done to combat this?

Domestic Violence Resource Center Executive Director Vincent Galbiati discusses the services the organization offers and how to seek help. The Domestic Violence Awareness Resource Center is an Albuquerque-based nonprofit organization that provides services to victims of domestic violence.

Services range from advocacy, case management, counseling, education, and DVRC works to empower victims by working to prevent and intervene in intimate partner violence. DVRC runs a 24-hour helpline at 505-248-3165.

The DVRC’s Annual Leadership and Awards Program gathers hundreds in business leadership that support the mission of DVRC and awards those in the community who are working to change the contributors to violence in the community.

“Breaking Bad” actor Dean Norris will be the keynote speaker at this year’s virtual event which will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Purchase tickets to this year’s virtual Annual Leadership and Awards Program online.

