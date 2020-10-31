Virtual Halloween costume parade happening now

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is hosting a virtual youth Halloween costume parade. People can submit a photo of their child or pet in their costumes to be shared online.

The photos will then be entered in a raffle for special prizes. The first 50 submissions will also score some city swag. There’s only one chance to win per family but you can submit as many photos as you’d like.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss