Virtual Halloween costume parade happening now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is hosting a virtual youth Halloween costume parade. People can submit a photo of their child or pet in their costumes to be shared online.
The photos will then be entered in a raffle for special prizes. The first 50 submissions will also score some city swag. There’s only one chance to win per family but you can submit as many photos as you’d like.
