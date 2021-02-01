Virtual exhibit showcases art by Albuquerque High students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are a few more days to see an art exhibit created by Albuquerque High School students. The 516 ART Museum is hosting the virtual exhibition which runs through Febuary 5. The project started in the fall semester with 516 ARTS and art teachers creating kits for students to work from home. The exhibit was inspired by the feminism exhibition the museum recently hosted.

“Supporters of the Art Kits fund managed to expand our art rooms beyond the walls of Albuquerque High School into kitchens and bedrooms, across dining room tables and desks,” wrote David Leigh on the 516 ARTS website, an art teacher at Albuquerque High and one of the organizers for the project.

For more information or to visit the online exhibition, visit 516arts.org/albuquerque-high-school-exhibition.

