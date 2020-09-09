Virtual event to stress importance of New Mexico’s recreation industry

WATCH: Full interview with Sallie Hoefer, donor relations manager for Nature Conservancy in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outdoor recreation is a way of life in New Mexico and boosts our economy in the process. There are more than 35 million acres of public lands in New Mexico.

With that, the outdoor recreation economy directly supports $1.2 billion in income and more than 33,000 jobs. Sallie Hoefer, donor services manager for the Nature Conservancy in New Mexico discusses why the recreation industry is so important for the state and also highlights their upcoming virtual event.

The Future is Outside virtual event is on Sept. 8, 2020. During the hour-long virtual event, organizers will talk about building a sustainable, equitable and conservation-focused future for New Mexico’s outdoor recreation economy.

Featured guests include:

  • Axie Navas, Director at New Mexico’s Outdoor Recreation Division
  • David Norden, CEO, Taos Ski Valley
  • Ángel Peña, Executive Director, Nuestra Tierra

