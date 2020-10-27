Virtual Discovery Festival introduces students to STEAM business, job opportunities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the sixth year in a row, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico will be hosting Discovery Festival, an interactive event that’s all about science technology, engineering, and math. There are a lot of changes being made to the format this year due to the pandemic.

BBBS Advancement Coordinator Will Tapia discusses the event. Typically for Discovery Festival, Big Brothers Big Sisters coordinates with 50 local organizations to create interactive STEAM displays.

In 2019 the event saw nearly 3,000 student attendees that were able to engage with STEAM professionals and discover potential career and education paths. This year, the organization is unable to host an in-person evnet but have coordinated with their schools to create an impactful virtual event that can be fully utilized by teachers in their curriculum as they adapt to changing school models.

There will also be a virtual STEAM Fair & Art Expo for students since many science fairs across New Mexico have been canceled or postponed. Discovery Festival is free for all schools and kids to participate and children can take part even if their school isn’t registered.

The virtual Discovery Festival 2020 takes place from November 2 to November 4. For more information, visit discoveryfestnm.org.