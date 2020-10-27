Virtual Discovery Festival introduces students to STEAM business, job opportunities

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Will Tapia, advancement coordinator at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the sixth year in a row, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico will be hosting Discovery Festival, an interactive event that’s all about science technology, engineering, and math. There are a lot of changes being made to the format this year due to the pandemic.

BBBS Advancement Coordinator Will Tapia discusses the event. Typically for Discovery Festival, Big Brothers Big Sisters coordinates with 50 local organizations to create interactive STEAM displays.

In 2019 the event saw nearly 3,000 student attendees that were able to engage with STEAM professionals and discover potential career and education paths. This year, the organization is unable to host an in-person evnet but have coordinated with their schools to create an impactful virtual event that can be fully utilized by teachers in their curriculum as they adapt to changing school models.

There will also be a virtual STEAM Fair & Art Expo for students since many science fairs across New Mexico have been canceled or postponed. Discovery Festival is free for all schools and kids to participate and children can take part even if their school isn’t registered.

The virtual Discovery Festival 2020 takes place from November 2 to November 4. For more information, visit discoveryfestnm.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss