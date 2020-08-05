Virtual Bosque Chile Festival celebrates food, art, and culture on the Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When you think of New Mexico, one of the first things that comes to mind is red and green chile. It’s such a staple in the state which is why the annual Bosque Chile Festival is one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Du to the coronvirus pandemic, this year’s festival is going virtual. Bernalillo County Marketing Coordinator Catherine Lopez discusses the virtual event and how it will encompass a celebration of food, art, and culture on the Rio Grande.

This year’s festival will be presented virtually on Facebook and will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15, and Sunday, August 16, 2020. The event will offer entertainment, art engagement activities, an artisan market, chef demonstrations, educational workshops, and more.

One of the featured activities will include Chile Casas, a home decorating contest where you can show off your chile pride. To enter the contest, complete a registration form with an accompanying photo of your entry by midnight on August 13, 2020.

For more information, you can email bosquechilefestival@bernco.gov or call 505-468-1418.

