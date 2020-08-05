Virtual and safe, in-person Albuquerque events in August

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – August is filled with events that you can enjoy both virtually and safely in person. From green chile picking to Flamenco performances, your month is sure to be packed with fun experiences.

ABQ365 Events Expert Tracy Cox discusses the details behind August events.

Big Jim Farms Green Chile U-Pick: The green chile U-Pick will be opening at the end of August and will be open daily in September and October for guests to pick and roast their own chile. Depending on the season, other U-Pick items will also be available and there will be a farm market with fruits and vegetables for sale.

Casa Flamenca Tablao Al Aire: On August 7, 8, and 9, Casa Flamenca will open its new outdoor performance space that will feature virtual and live performances by local artists as well as guest artists from Spain. Tablao al Aire will open at 8:30 p.m. at Casa Flamenca and will feature socially distanced seating for audience members.

NM Virtual Culinary Event – Cacao, Mole & Chaco Canyon: Presented by Heritage Inspirations, this event will take place on August 21, from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. through a live Zoom webinar. Native American chef and food historian chef Lois Ellen Frank, Ph.D. will be teaching and cooking live on the call to discuss New Mexican cuisine and demonstrate how to make Mole (chocolate and chile sauce).

Drive-In Theater Screenings of Festival Flamenco: On August 8, celebrate the Conservatory of Flamenco Arts Community Day with a drive-in theatre-style screening of Yjastros: Desde La Calle and Noche de Tablao Las Carboneras performance videos from Festival Flamenco. The screening will start at 7:30 p.m. in the dirt parking lot north of the National Institute of Flamenco/Conservatory of Flamenco Arts building

Chatter-Live Streaming Concert: Presented by AMP Concerts, this event will be live-streamed from the AMP Concerts Facebook page as well as YouTube on August 20, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. In collaboration with the Albuquerque Museum, Chatter will offer a percussion program centered on James Tenney’s “Pika-Don”.

Dinner and a Drive-In Movie: Watch “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” in a drive-in style setting at O’Niell’s Pub on August 19. All tickets must be purchased in advance online and the parking lot will open at 7:30 p.m.

Bike & Brew – Brewery Bike Tour: Due to COVID-19 regularly scheduled tours are limited and take place every two weeks on Sunday. Local guides facilitate a bike tour that tops at three breweries/taprooms and include a tasting of over 12 styles of beer.